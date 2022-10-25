Overview

Dr. Nita Paintal, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in La Mesa, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / MADRAS MEDICAL COLLEGE.



Dr. Paintal works at Psychiatric Centers San Diego in La Mesa, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.