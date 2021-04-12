Overview

Dr. Nita Kaul, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Commack, NY. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Stony Brook University Hospital.



Dr. Kaul works at Advanced Specialty Care in Commack, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Dehydration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.