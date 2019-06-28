Dr. Desai has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nita Desai, MD
Overview
Dr. Nita Desai, MD is a Female Pelvic Medicine & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They graduated from St. Joseph's Hospital and Medical Center and is affiliated with Valleywise Health Medical Center.
Dr. Desai works at
Locations
Dignity Health Medical Group Pelvic Pain and Surgery - St. Joseph's500 W Thomas Rd Ste 680, Phoenix, AZ 85013 Directions (602) 406-6017
Hospital Affiliations
- Valleywise Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
- AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Healthcare Connect
- Humana
- Indian Health Service
- Medicaid
- Mercy Care
- MultiPlan
- Phoenix Health Plan
- SCAN Health Plan
- Self Pay
- Tricare
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I couldn't have had a better experience. I had a 12cm fibroid and had to have a uterine hysterectomy. She explained everything in detail and took her time. Everyone who works at St. Joseph's was so professional and kind. I would do it all again if I had to and with Dr. Desai as my doctor!!!
About Dr. Nita Desai, MD
- Female Pelvic Medicine & Reconstructive Surgery
- English, Gujarati
- 1720224967
Education & Certifications
- St. Joseph's Hospital & Medical Center
- Hahnemann University School of Medicine
- St. Joseph's Hospital and Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Desai accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Desai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Desai has seen patients for Adenomyosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Desai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Desai speaks Gujarati.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Desai. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Desai.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Desai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Desai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.