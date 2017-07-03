Dr. Nissan Pilest, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pilest is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nissan Pilest, MD
Dr. Nissan Pilest, MD is a Dermatologist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from National University Of Iran and is affiliated with Hoag Orthopedic Institute and UCI Medical Center.
Nissan Pilest MD16100 Sand Canyon Ave, Irvine, CA 92618 Directions (949) 727-3800
- Hoag Orthopedic Institute
- UCI Medical Center
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
I had complete satisfaction while receiving treatments with Dr. Pilest and his courteous and professional staff. I went in on my 60th birthday wanting to hear what the Dr. might recommend to soften some of the signs of aging on my face. First of all, he is so very kind and such a gentleman. He assured me that I "didn't need much" to enhance my looks, and made his recommendations. Everything he suggested was spot on, and the proof was in the result. He is extremely skilled at his craft. So happy!
- Dermatology
- 50 years of experience
- English, Persian
- 1851473862
- Charlotte Meml Hospital
- Maricopa Co Hospital
- National University Of Iran
- Dermatology
Dr. Pilest has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pilest accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pilest has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pilest speaks Persian.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Pilest. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pilest.
