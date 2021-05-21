Dr. Nisreen Jallad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jallad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nisreen Jallad, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nisreen Jallad, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Warner Robins, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center, Houston Medical Center, Perry Hospital and Piedmont Macon Medical Center.
Locations
Central Georgia Heart Institute1707 Watson Blvd Ste 200, Warner Robins, GA 31093 Directions (478) 929-8030
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center
- Houston Medical Center
- Perry Hospital
- Piedmont Macon Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
She is great in all areas. Super smart and kind. Best cardiologist I have ever seen and gone to.
About Dr. Nisreen Jallad, MD
- Cardiology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1598943045
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jallad has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jallad accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jallad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Jallad. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jallad.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jallad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jallad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.