Dr. Nisreen Haideri, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nisreen Haideri, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They graduated from MBBS Government Medical College - India and is affiliated with Menorah Medical Center, Belton Regional Medical Center, Overland Park Regional Medical Center, Anderson County Hospital and Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City.
Locations
Midwest Oncology Associates - Sarah Cannon Cancer Institute at Overland Park Regional10600 Quivira Rd Ste 110, Overland Park, KS 66215 Directions (913) 386-2991Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Sarah Cannon Cancer Institute at Menorah Medical Center12140 Nall Ave Ste 200, Overland Park, KS 66209 Directions (913) 386-2992Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Menorah Medical Center
- Belton Regional Medical Center
- Overland Park Regional Medical Center
- Anderson County Hospital
- Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Haideri treated me for very advanced metastatic breast cancer, and she absolutely saved my life. Before starting treatment, I went to KU for a second opinion and they were not as thorough as Dr. Haideri. I made an informed choice to put my trust in Dr. Haideri and have never regretted it. At every phase of the process she was well-informed about the latest treatment protocols, listened closely to my questions and concerns, and proved in every visit that she was my partner in the entire treatment process. I would ABSOLUTELY recommend her to anyone.
About Dr. Nisreen Haideri, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English, Hindi and Urdu
- 1487682092
Education & Certifications
- University Of Missouri - Kansas City
- University Of Missouri - Kansas City
- St. Luke's Hospital
- MBBS Government Medical College - India
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Haideri has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Haideri accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Haideri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Haideri speaks Hindi and Urdu.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Haideri. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haideri.
