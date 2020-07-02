Overview

Dr. Nisreen Ezzi, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Hicksville, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Nagpur University / Government Medical College and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center, Long Island Jewish Valley Stream, North Shore University Hospital and Plainview Hospital.



Dr. Ezzi works at MZF MEDICAL SERVICES PC in Hicksville, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.