Dr. Nisreen Ali, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nisreen Ali, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from Ziauddin University and is affiliated with St. David's South Austin Medical Center.
Dr. Ali works at
Locations
-
1
The Austin Diagnostic Clinic- Cedar Bend2400 Cedar Bend Dr # 3, Austin, TX 78758 Directions (512) 901-1111Saturday9:00am - 5:00pmSunday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's South Austin Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
She is so friendly and genuinely cares about her patients.
About Dr. Nisreen Ali, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Gujarati, Hindi, Spanish and Urdu
- 1700272077
Education & Certifications
- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center
- Ziauddin University
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ali has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ali accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ali has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ali works at
Dr. Ali speaks Gujarati, Hindi, Spanish and Urdu.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Ali. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ali.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ali, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ali appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.