Dr. Nison Badalov, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Nison Badalov, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They graduated from St. George's University and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center.
Gastroenterology Associates of Brooklyn902 Quentin Rd Ste 701, Brooklyn, NY 11223 Directions (718) 336-3900
- Maimonides Medical Center
A great Dr. On time. Effective. thank you
- Gastroenterology
- English, Russian
- 1417141664
- Maimonides Medical Center
- St. George's University
- Gastroenterology
Dr. Badalov has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Badalov accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Badalov has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Badalov has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Heartburn and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Badalov on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Badalov speaks Russian.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Badalov. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Badalov.
