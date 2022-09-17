See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Cortland, OH
Dr. Nishok Karthikeyan, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Nishok Karthikeyan, MD

Internal Medicine
5 (17)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Nishok Karthikeyan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Cortland, OH. 

Dr. Karthikeyan works at Steward Primary Care, Cortland in Cortland, OH. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Steward Primary Care, Cortland
    2668 State Route 5 Ste 1, Cortland, OH 44410 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (724) 500-5044

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Trumbull Regional Medical Center

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.9
Average provider rating
Based on 17 ratings
Patient Ratings (17)
5 Star
(15)
4 Star
(2)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Karthikeyan?

Sep 17, 2022
Bad family history and good listening at semi-annual appts had Dr K send me to the OR for an angioplasty. One artery 90% blocked… it was a hard sell for insurance to cover because of my great BP numbers, low cholesterol and an A1c under 7. Dr.K preserved and I got the treatment I needed.
John Fowley — Sep 17, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Nishok Karthikeyan, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Nishok Karthikeyan, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Karthikeyan to family and friends

Dr. Karthikeyan's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Karthikeyan

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Nishok Karthikeyan, MD.

About Dr. Nishok Karthikeyan, MD

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1376030049
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Board Certifications
  • Internal Medicine
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Nishok Karthikeyan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Karthikeyan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Karthikeyan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Karthikeyan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Karthikeyan works at Steward Primary Care, Cortland in Cortland, OH. View the full address on Dr. Karthikeyan’s profile.

17 patients have reviewed Dr. Karthikeyan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Karthikeyan.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Karthikeyan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Karthikeyan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Nishok Karthikeyan, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.