Dr. Nishita Patel, MD
Overview
Dr. Nishita Patel, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Daytona Beach, FL. They graduated from Florida State University and is affiliated with Halifax Health Medical Center.
Dr. Patel works at
Locations
Donald M. Cardone M.d. P.A.517 N Clyde Morris Blvd, Daytona Beach, FL 32114 Directions (386) 425-0393
Hospital Affiliations
- Halifax Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careplus
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Employers Health Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Preferred Care Partners
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I went in to see Dr Patel in regards to vision issues that I was having. Dr Patel along with her staff were quick, kind, courteous and very professional. She diagnosed me having a retinal tear. And within 15 minutes of that diagnosis I was set up to have major surgery to repair it. She very good.
About Dr. Nishita Patel, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Yale University Sch of Med Yale New Haven Hosp
- Orlando Regional Medical Center
- Florida State University
- University of Miami
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
