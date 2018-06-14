Dr. Shah has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nishit Shah, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nishit Shah, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Whittier, CA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with PIH Health Whittier Hospital and Rhode Island Hospital.
Locations
Colorectal Surgery12462 Putnam St Ste 500, Whittier, CA 90602 Directions (562) 789-5449
- 2 208 Collyer St Ste 301A, Providence, RI 02904 Directions (401) 553-8322
Hospital Affiliations
- PIH Health Whittier Hospital
- Rhode Island Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
excellent caring doctor
About Dr. Nishit Shah, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English, Gujarati
- 1023052537
Education & Certifications
- VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shah has seen patients for Intestinal Abscess, Pelvic Abscess and Colectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shah speaks Gujarati.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.