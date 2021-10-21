Dr. Nishit Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nishit Patel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nishit Patel, MD is a Dermatologist in Tampa, FL. They completed their residency with University of South Florida / College of Medicine
Dr. Patel works at
Locations
-
1
Moffitt Cancer Center12902 Usf Magnolia Dr, Tampa, FL 33612 Directions (888) 663-3488
Hospital Affiliations
- Moffitt Cancer Center
- Tampa General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Patel?
Outstanding diagnostic dermatologist. I have been a patient of Dr. Patel for five years and continue to be impressed by his thoroughness and clinical skills. He always takes time to examine, explain his findings and management plan. He is also has two highly competent, experienced personable Physician Assistants.
About Dr. Nishit Patel, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1053630764
Education & Certifications
- University of South Florida / College of Medicine
- University of Florida
- Clinical Pathology and Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel works at
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Dermatitis, Ringworm and Athlete's Foot, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.