Dr. Nishiena Gandhi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gandhi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nishiena Gandhi, MD
Overview
Dr. Nishiena Gandhi, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER and is affiliated with Lovelace Women's Hospital.
Dr. Gandhi works at
Locations
-
1
Johns Hopkins Hospital1830 E Monument St # 333, Baltimore, MD 21287 Directions (410) 955-5080
-
2
DaVita Medical Group - New Mexico (Pain Medicine)2901 Transport St SE, Albuquerque, NM 87106 Directions (505) 262-7724Friday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Lovelace Women's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Presbyterian Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gandhi?
I was very pleasantly surprised at the time given me, the on-point explanations and attention to details. Since the first appointment, Dr. Ghandi has personally followed up in a very timely way. I cannot say enough about Dr. Ghandi and only wish every doctor was more like her.
About Dr. Nishiena Gandhi, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1669527438
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gandhi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gandhi accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gandhi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gandhi works at
Dr. Gandhi has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gandhi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Gandhi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gandhi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gandhi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gandhi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.