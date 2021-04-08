Dr. Nishendu Vasavada, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vasavada is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nishendu Vasavada, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Nishendu Vasavada, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Carrollton, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Medical College Baroda, Maharaja Sayajirao University Of Baroda and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving.
Lakeside Life Center4100 Fairway Dr Ste 200, Carrollton, TX 75010 Directions (972) 221-1741
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
I have been a patient for over 20 years and he is an excellent doctor!
- Psychiatry
- 54 years of experience
- English, Gujarati and Hindi
- 1952473589
- Suny Downstate Med Center
- Medical College Baroda, Maharaja Sayajirao University Of Baroda
- M.S. University of Baroda
- Psychiatry
