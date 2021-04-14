Dr. Nisheet Prasad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prasad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nisheet Prasad, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Nisheet Prasad, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Freehold, NJ. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center.
Monroe Rheumatology and Endocrinology, LLC535 Iron Bridge Rd Ste 11, Freehold, NJ 07728 Directions (732) 605-1800Monday11:00am - 7:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pm
Monroe Rheumatology and Endocrinology100 Lakeview Dr Ste 2, Jamesburg, NJ 08831 Directions (732) 605-1800Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday11:00am - 7:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
- Centrastate Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- QualCare
I am very please with Dr. Prasad. Any time I call the office, the staff is pleasant and helpful. I was able to get in for a consultation quickly and Dr. Prasad helped get to the bottom of the issues I was having and develope a treatment plan that would work for me and my diagnosis.
- Rheumatology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Prasad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Prasad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.