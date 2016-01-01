Dr. Farhad accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nishath Farhad, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nishath Farhad, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in McKinney, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 7 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Farhad works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
MD Kids Pediatrics - Mckinney 441720 N Central Expy Ste 150, McKinney, TX 75070 Directions (972) 542-2800
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Farhad?
About Dr. Nishath Farhad, DO
- Pediatrics
- 7 years of experience
- English
- 1700232493
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Farhad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Farhad works at
Dr. Farhad has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farhad.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Farhad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Farhad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.