Dr. Nishath Ali, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nishath Ali, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center, Houston Methodist Hospital and Texas Children's Hospital.
Dr. Ali works at
Locations
1
BCM Department of Ob/Gyn6651 Main St Ste F320, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (832) 826-7500
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- Texas Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I've seen Dr. Ali for a few years for routine visits. She is compassionate, has taken an adequate amount of time to address my concerns and questions, especially regarding menopausal issues. She and her nurse Shirley are excellent and I'm glad that I was referred to her by a friend. Reasonable wait time.
About Dr. Nishath Ali, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1457426256
Education & Certifications
- Baylor Coll Med Affil Hosp
- Duke University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ali has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ali accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ali has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ali works at
Dr. Ali has seen patients for Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum, Perimenopause and Symptomatic Menopause, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ali on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ali speaks Spanish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Ali. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ali.
