Overview

Dr. Nishant Verma, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from Columbia University College Physicians and Surgeons and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital.



Dr. Verma works at Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Palm Harbor in Chicago, IL with other offices in Lake Forest, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block and Second Degree Heart Block along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.