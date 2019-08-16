Overview

Dr. Nishant Suneja, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO / SCHOOL OF DENTAL MEDICINE and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital, Lincoln Medical and Mental Health Center and NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County.



Dr. Suneja works at Brigham & Wmns Hosp Vasclr Sgy in Boston, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Tibia and Fibula Fractures, Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment and Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.