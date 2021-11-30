See All Otolaryngologists in East Windsor, NJ
Dr. Nishant Reddy, MD

Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
5 (15)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Nishant Reddy, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in East Windsor, NJ. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell, Capital Health Regional Medical Center, Centrastate Medical Center, Princeton Medical Center and Saint Francis Medical Center.

Dr. Reddy works at Reddy Sinus in East Windsor, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Ear Ache, Enlarged Turbinates and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    NJ ENT and Facial Plastic Surgery
    300B Princeton Hightstown Rd Ste 202, East Windsor, NJ 08520 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 710-6673

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell
  • Capital Health Regional Medical Center
  • Centrastate Medical Center
  • Princeton Medical Center
  • Saint Francis Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Ear Ache
Enlarged Turbinates
Chronic Sinusitis
Ear Ache
Enlarged Turbinates
Chronic Sinusitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hearing Loss Due to Noise Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
TMJ Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Allergic Fungal Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Due to Pollen Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Atrophic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Branchial Clefts - Characteristic Facies - Growth Retardation - Imperforate Nasolacrimal Duct Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Congenital Nasal Deformity Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Ear Infection in Infant Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Epiglottis Diseases Chevron Icon
Epiglottitis Chevron Icon
Facial Nerve Damage Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Nose Chevron Icon
Fungal Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Geographic Tongue Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hearing Disorders Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Hyperacusis Chevron Icon
Infection of the Pharynx Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Abscess Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Nerve Palsy Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Paralysis Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Spasm Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Laryngomalacia Chevron Icon
Laryngopharyngeal Reflux Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Loss of Voice or Hoarse Voice Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Mixed Parotid Tumor Chevron Icon
Nasal Allergies Chevron Icon
Nasal Cavity Cancer Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Nasal Packing for Epitaxis Chevron Icon
Nasal Papillomas Chevron Icon
Nasal Septal Perforation Chevron Icon
Nose Cancer Chevron Icon
Nose Disorders Chevron Icon
Nose Injuries Chevron Icon
Nose Polyposis, Familial Chevron Icon
Nose Tumor Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Oral Pharyngeal Disorders Chevron Icon
Oral Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Adenoma Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Hyperplasia Chevron Icon
Parotid Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Parotitis Chevron Icon
Perennial Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Perennial Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Periodic Fever - Aphthous Stomatitis - Pharyngitis - Adenitis Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Pharyngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Rhinitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rhinitis
Salivary Duct Stones Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cyst Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Tumors Chevron Icon
Seasonal Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Sensorineural Deafness Chevron Icon
Sinus Cancer Chevron Icon
Sinus Disorders Chevron Icon
Sinus Headache Chevron Icon
Sinus Infections Chevron Icon
Sinus Polyp Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck Chevron Icon
Sore Throat Chevron Icon
Spasmodic Dysphonia Chevron Icon
Sphenoid Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma of Head and Neck Chevron Icon
Sudden Deafness and-or Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Suppurative Parotitis Chevron Icon
Swimmer's Ear Chevron Icon
Temporormandibular (TM) Therapy Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer, Anaplastic Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer, Familial Medullary Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer, Hurthle Cell Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Disorders Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Treatment for Nose Bleeds Chevron Icon
Vasomotor Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Cyst Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Dysfunction, Familial Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Thickening Chevron Icon
Vocal Fold Scarring Chevron Icon
Vocal Granuloma Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Reddy?

    Nov 30, 2021
    Very thorough and patient focused.
    maureen Czinege — Nov 30, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Nishant Reddy, MD
    About Dr. Nishant Reddy, MD

    Specialties
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1780974899
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nishant Reddy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reddy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Reddy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Reddy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Reddy has seen patients for Ear Ache, Enlarged Turbinates and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reddy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Reddy. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reddy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reddy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reddy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

