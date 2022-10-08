Dr. Nishant Nerella, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nerella is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nishant Nerella, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Nishant Nerella, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Inverness, FL. They graduated from Gandhi Medical College and is affiliated with HCA Florida Citrus Hospital and Bravera Health Seven Rivers.
Citrus Cardiology Consultants PA, Citrus Cardiology Consultants PA, Leesburg, FL308 W Highland Blvd, Inverness, FL 34452 Directions (352) 632-6016Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- HCA Florida Citrus Hospital
- Bravera Health Seven Rivers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Wonderful, caring and excellent cardiologist.
About Dr. Nishant Nerella, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- Maimonides Medical Center
- Maimonides Medical Center
- Maimonides Medical Center
- Gandhi Medical College
- Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. Nerella has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nerella accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nerella has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nerella has seen patients for Heart Palpitations, Hypertension and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nerella on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Nerella. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nerella.
