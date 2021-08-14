Dr. Tchekmedyian has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nishan Tchekmedyian, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nishan Tchekmedyian, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Torrance, CA.
Locations
Stephen W McCann, MD23456 Hawthorne Blvd Ste 260, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (424) 212-6200Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Huntington Beach19582 Beach Blvd Ste 212, Huntington Beach, CA 92648 Directions (714) 252-9415Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Irvine16300 Sand Canyon Ave Ste 207, Irvine, CA 92618 Directions (949) 333-7580Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
City Of Hope351 Hospital Rd Ste 610, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Directions (714) 252-9415Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
I was concerned about my status as a patient in lieu of the City Of Hope / PSMG. Dr Nishan assured me there would no change as long as I was under treatment. I was able to sleep again.
About Dr. Nishan Tchekmedyian, MD
- Hematology
- English
- 1235450305
Education & Certifications
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tchekmedyian accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tchekmedyian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tchekmedyian has seen patients for Anemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tchekmedyian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Tchekmedyian. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tchekmedyian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tchekmedyian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tchekmedyian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.