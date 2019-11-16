Overview

Dr. Nishan Fernando, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Cumming, GA. They specialize in Hematology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Northside Hospital and Northside Hospital Forsyth.



Dr. Fernando works at Texas Breast Specialists in Cumming, GA with other offices in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Bleeding Disorders and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.