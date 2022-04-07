Overview

Dr. Nishan Dadian, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Binghamton, NY. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Hahnemann School of Medicine, Allegheny University of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Our Lady Of Lourdes Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Dadian works at Lourdes Urology in Binghamton, NY with other offices in Glens Falls, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Insufficiency, Port Placements or Replacements, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.