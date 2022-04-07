Dr. Nishan Dadian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dadian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nishan Dadian, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nishan Dadian, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Binghamton, NY. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Hahnemann School of Medicine, Allegheny University of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Our Lady Of Lourdes Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Dadian works at
Locations
-
1
Our Lady of Lourdes Memorial Hospital Inc.169 Riverside Dr, Binghamton, NY 13905 Directions (607) 798-6185Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
-
2
Lourdes Vascular Surgery161 Riverside Dr Ste 105, Binghamton, NY 13905 Directions (607) 798-6185
- 3 102 Park St, Glens Falls, NY 12801 Directions (518) 792-7122
Hospital Affiliations
- Our Lady Of Lourdes Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dadian?
He cares. He listens. He does what he can to help fix the problem Nothing more needs to be said
About Dr. Nishan Dadian, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1467433797
Education & Certifications
- Case Western University
- Saint Vincent's Hospital and Medical Center
- Hahnemann School of Medicine, Allegheny University of Health Sciences
- Hamilton College
- General Surgery and Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dadian has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dadian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dadian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dadian works at
Dr. Dadian has seen patients for Venous Insufficiency, Port Placements or Replacements, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dadian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Dadian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dadian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dadian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dadian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.