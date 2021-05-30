See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Houston, TX
Dr. Nishan Adihetty, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
20 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Nishan Adihetty, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF COLOMBO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Adihetty works at Northeast Clinic Pharmacy in Houston, TX with other offices in The Woodlands, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Northeast Clinic Pharmacy
    7200 North Loop E, Houston, TX 77028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 970-7261
    Pathways Specialty Clinic
    2219 Sawdust Rd Ste 1004, The Woodlands, TX 77380 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (832) 585-0005
    Monday
    5:00pm - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    5:00pm - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    5:00pm - 8:00pm
    Friday
    5:00pm - 8:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Conduct Disorder
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
ADHD and-or ADD
Conduct Disorder
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Conversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Outpatient Psychiatry Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacologic Treatment Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 30, 2021
    He really listens to your input and he truly cares about his patients.
    Wendy Songy — May 30, 2021
    About Dr. Nishan Adihetty, MD

    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Northeastern Ohio University College of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF COLOMBO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nishan Adihetty, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adihetty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Adihetty has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Adihetty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Adihetty has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adihetty.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Adihetty, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Adihetty appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

