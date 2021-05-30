Dr. Nishan Adihetty, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adihetty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nishan Adihetty, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Nishan Adihetty, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF COLOMBO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Northeast Clinic Pharmacy7200 North Loop E, Houston, TX 77028 Directions (713) 970-7261
Pathways Specialty Clinic2219 Sawdust Rd Ste 1004, The Woodlands, TX 77380 Directions (832) 585-0005Monday5:00pm - 8:00pmWednesday5:00pm - 8:00pmThursday5:00pm - 8:00pmFriday5:00pm - 8:00pm
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- UnitedHealthCare
He really listens to your input and he truly cares about his patients.
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 20 years of experience
- English, Sinhala
- 1316130065
- Northeastern Ohio University College of Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF COLOMBO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
