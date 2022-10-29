Dr. Nisha Tung-Takher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tung-Takher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nisha Tung-Takher, MD
Overview
Dr. Nisha Tung-Takher, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Prescott, AZ. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Yavapai Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Arizona Heart Institute Ltd Prescott802 Ainsworth Dr Ste A, Prescott, AZ 86301 Directions (928) 445-6025
Hospital Affiliations
- Yavapai Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I needed an emergency pacemaker implanted. I arrived at the hospital in the morning. Dr. Tung-Takher stopped in the ICU between surgeries to say she was sorry she had a full surgery schedule that day but that she would come back after dinner to do my surgery! She did and all has been well since. She is very caring, friendly and expert in her field.
About Dr. Nisha Tung-Takher, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Arabic, Hindi and Panjabi
- 1982688750
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tung-Takher has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tung-Takher accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tung-Takher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tung-Takher has seen patients for Third Degree Heart Block, Heart Disease and Atrial Fibrillation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tung-Takher on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tung-Takher speaks Arabic, Hindi and Panjabi.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Tung-Takher. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tung-Takher.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tung-Takher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tung-Takher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.