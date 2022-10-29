Overview

Dr. Nisha Tung-Takher, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Prescott, AZ. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Yavapai Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Tung-Takher works at YRMC PhysicianCare Cardiology in Prescott, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Third Degree Heart Block, Heart Disease and Atrial Fibrillation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.