Overview

Dr. Nisha Sharma, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Irving, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from SHAHID ZIAUR RAHMAN MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Brooks-TLC Hospital System and Sisters Of Charity Hospital.



Dr. Sharma works at Sharma Family Medicine in Irving, NY with other offices in Hamburg, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.