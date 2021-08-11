Dr. Shah has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nisha Shah, DPM
Overview
Dr. Nisha Shah, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Rockwall, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Lake Pointe and Hunt Regional Medical Center.
Locations
- 1 201 E Interstate 30, Rockwall, TX 75087 Directions (214) 771-3668
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Lake Pointe
- Hunt Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Shah has been amazing! She has corrected an issue that has been bothering me for years, and I am grateful. Wish I saw her sooner.
About Dr. Nisha Shah, DPM
- Podiatry
- 8 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.
