Dr. Rao has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nisha Rao, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nisha Rao, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Munster, IN. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Rao works at
Locations
1
Confidential Care Ltd.720 45TH ST, Munster, IN 46321 Directions (219) 852-2513
2
Franciscan Health Hammond24 Joliet St, Dyer, IN 46311 Directions (219) 322-5747
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Shes a very good doctor I take my 2 kids there and I'm very happy with her and her staff , they always try to help and work with you.
About Dr. Nisha Rao, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rao accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rao works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Rao. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rao.
