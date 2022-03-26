Dr. Nisha Pradeep-Kilgore, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pradeep-Kilgore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nisha Pradeep-Kilgore, DO
Dr. Nisha Pradeep-Kilgore, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Bradenton, FL. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Manatee Memorial Hospital.
Manatee Physician Alliance Neurology200 3rd Ave W, Bradenton, FL 34205 Directions (941) 746-3115
- Manatee Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
I thought the days of going to a real physician were long gone. With being shuffled around from one physician who neither was familiar with my case or was just to busy to care. Dr. Nisha Pradeep-Kilgore proved me wrong. Her knowledge of Neurology was evident and she a explained my condition in a manner that was understandable and thorough. The manner she presented herself was both friendly and professional. I would highly recommend to anyone seeking answers to questions about their neurological difficulties.
- Neurology
- English, Spanish
- LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Dr. Pradeep-Kilgore has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pradeep-Kilgore accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pradeep-Kilgore speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Pradeep-Kilgore. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pradeep-Kilgore.
