Dr. Nisha Ohri, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Nisha Ohri, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.
Surgical Oncology Associates/BHMG195 Little Albany St, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Directions (201) 597-9518Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Radiation Oncology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1902164288
- TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY
