Dr. Nisha Mohindra, MD
Dr. Nisha Mohindra, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Northwestern Medical Faculty Foundation675 N Saint Clair St Ste 2140, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-0990
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Self Pay
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Medical Oncology
- 14 years of experience
- English, Dutch
- 1962635110
- McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Dr. Mohindra speaks Dutch.
