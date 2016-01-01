Overview

Dr. Nisha Malik, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Long Branch, NJ. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus and Monmouth Medical Center.



Dr. Malik works at Maternal Fetal Medicine in Long Branch, NJ with other offices in Lakewood, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Pregnancy Ultrasound and Fetal Cardiac Monitoring along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

