Dr. Nisha Dhanabalsamy, MD
Overview
Dr. Nisha Dhanabalsamy, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fort Worth, TX.
Locations
Plaza Medical Center of Fort Worth900 8th Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 877-5292Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Arlington
- Medical City Fort Worth
- Medical City North Hills
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Nisha Dhanabalsamy, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1003349960
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dhanabalsamy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dhanabalsamy accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dhanabalsamy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Dhanabalsamy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dhanabalsamy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dhanabalsamy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dhanabalsamy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.