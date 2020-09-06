Dr. Nisha Desai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Desai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nisha Desai, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nisha Desai, MD is a Pediatric Dermatology Specialist in Skokie, IL. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital.
Dr. Desai works at
Locations
1
Northshore Dermatology - Skokie9933 Woods Dr, Skokie, IL 60077 Directions (847) 663-8060
2
North Suburban Medical Associates LLC71 Waukegan Rd Ste 700, Lake Bluff, IL 60044 Directions (847) 433-2620
Hospital Affiliations
- Evanston Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been using Dr Desai for a number of years and she has done a great job treating my eczema and my actinic Keratoses. She is very competent, professional, a good listener and makes great suggestions.
About Dr. Nisha Desai, MD
- Pediatric Dermatology
- English
- 1285895003
Education & Certifications
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER
- Dermatology and Pediatric Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Desai has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Desai accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Desai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Desai works at
Dr. Desai has seen patients for Dermatitis, Keloid Scar and Hair Loss, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Desai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Desai. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Desai.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Desai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Desai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.