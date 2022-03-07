See All Gastroenterologists in Chantilly, VA
Dr. Nisha Chand, MD

Gastroenterology
4 (22)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Nisha Chand, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Chantilly, VA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Kasturba Medical College Mangalore, Manipal University and is affiliated with Inova Fair Oaks Hospital.

Dr. Chand works at Gastroenterology Associates of Northern Virginia in Chantilly, VA with other offices in Sterling, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Esophagitis and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Gastro Health - Chantilly
    3914 Centreville Rd Ste 350, Chantilly, VA 20151 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 956-6836
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Dulles Health LLC
    4080 Lafayette Center Dr Ste 110, Chantilly, VA 20151 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 262-0200
  3. 3
    Sterling Endoscopy Center LLC
    46169 Westlake Dr Ste 200, Sterling, VA 20165 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (571) 464-5050

  • Inova Fair Oaks Hospital

Abdominal Pain
Esophagitis
Constipation
Abdominal Pain
Esophagitis
Constipation

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Mass Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Alcoholic Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
Ascites Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Cholelithiasis Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Colitis Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colon Polyp Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Stricture Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Fatigue Chevron Icon
Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrojejunal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Helicobacter Pylori Gastrointestinal Tract Infection Chevron Icon
Hematemesis Chevron Icon
Hematochezia Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Jaundice Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Melena Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Portal Hypertension Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Proctitis Chevron Icon
Pruritus Ani Chevron Icon
Rectal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Schatzki's Ring Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Vomiting Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • One Net
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Mar 07, 2022
    Dr.Chand is always very concerning, I like her because she takes the time to listen to you.
    D.R — Mar 07, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Nisha Chand, MD

    • Gastroenterology
    • English, Hindi, Punjabi, Spanish and Urdu
    Education & Certifications

    • VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    • Eastern Virginia Medical School
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nisha Chand, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chand is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chand has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chand has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chand has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Esophagitis and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chand on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Chand speaks Hindi, Punjabi, Spanish and Urdu.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Chand. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chand.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chand, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chand appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

