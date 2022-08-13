Dr. Nisha Bhayani, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhayani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nisha Bhayani, DMD
Dr. Nisha Bhayani, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Sanford, FL.
Terracina Dental Care5068 W State Road 46, Sanford, FL 32771 Directions (321) 237-0565
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
How was your appointment with Dr. Bhayani?
The entire staff, including Dr Bhayani, took their time on both me and my son’s visit. It’s been a long time since a dentist and their staff has paid this much attention to my dental health. I have been to a few dentists over the years and was just never satisfied with their service. I will be keeping Dr Bhayani for a long time to come! Thank you!
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
- 1053608273
Dr. Bhayani has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bhayani accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Bhayani using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Bhayani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhayani. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhayani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bhayani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bhayani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.