Dr. Nisha Bhatia, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Nisha Bhatia, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Peoria, AZ. They completed their fellowship with Mayo Clinic Arizona
Cardiac Solutions13460 N 94th Dr Ste J1, Peoria, AZ 85381 Directions (623) 876-8816
Cardiac Solutions13128 N 94th Dr Ste 100, Peoria, AZ 85381 Directions (623) 876-8816Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturday8:00am - 4:30pmSunday8:00am - 4:30pm
Cardiac Solutions5651 W Talavi Blvd Ste 160, Glendale, AZ 85306 Directions (623) 208-5310Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturday8:00am - 4:30pmSunday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Boswell Medical Center
- Banner Thunderbird Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
We, my wife and I decided to have our hearts checked. With some direction from our primary care physician, we chose to see Dr. Bhatia. Wow! I think we did well in choosing, she's very professional but also has great bedside manner. We truly trust her and of course are glad our tests went well. I've been very impressed by Cardiac Solutions and the entire staff.
- Cardiology
- English
- Mayo Clinic Arizona
Dr. Bhatia has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bhatia has seen patients for Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bhatia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
