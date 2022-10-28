Overview

Dr. Nisha Bhatia, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Peoria, AZ. They completed their fellowship with Mayo Clinic Arizona



Dr. Bhatia works at Cardiac Solutions in Peoria, AZ with other offices in Glendale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.