Dr. Nisha Bertucci, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Nisha Bertucci, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University (CHM) and is affiliated with Spectrum Health United Hospital, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital and Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital.
Spectrum Health Hospitals OB/GYN Residency Clinic330 Barclay Ave NE Ste 304, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health United Hospital
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Priority Health
Dr. Bertucci continues to provide above-and-beyond medical care by treating me like a unique human with valuable concerns about my own health. She asks check-in and follow up questions appropriately to provide trauma informed care and demonstrates genuine concern without being patronizing or enabling.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1215170766
Education & Certifications
- St Joseph Mercy Hospital (GME)
- Michigan State University (CHM)
