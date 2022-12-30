Dr. Nish Shah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nish Shah, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nish Shah, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Richmond, TX. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine|Baylor College of Medicine - Houston and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital and Houston Methodist West Hospital.
Dr. Shah works at
Locations
Houston Methodist7790 W Grand Pkwy S Ste 100, Richmond, TX 77406 Directions (281) 690-4678
Houston Methodist16811 Southwest Fwy Ste 200, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Directions (281) 690-4678Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Shah is an excellent orthopedic doctor. He is empathetic, patient and shows concern for your well being.
About Dr. Nish Shah, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 10 years of experience
- English, Gujarati and Spanish
- Male
- 1255775177
Education & Certifications
- Baylor Scott & White - Waco|Primary Care Sports Medicine Fellowship, Baylor Scott & White
- Houston Methodist Family Medicine Residency Program|Houston Methodist Hospital - Houston
- Baylor College Of Medicine|Baylor College of Medicine - Houston
- Family Practice and Sports Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
- Houston Methodist West Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
