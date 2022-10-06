See All General Dentists in Chandler, AZ
Dr. Nish Shah, MD

Dentistry
4.5 (737)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Nish Shah, MD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Chandler, AZ. They specialize in Dentistry, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF IL COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Banner Ironwood Medical Center, Chandler Regional Medical Center, HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center and Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.

Dr. Shah works at AZ Oral Facial & Implant Surgery in Chandler, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    AZ Oral Facial & Implant Surgery
    2450 W Ray Rd Ste 1, Chandler, AZ 85224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 210-5173
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    6:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Banner Ironwood Medical Center
  • Chandler Regional Medical Center
  • HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center
  • Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abscess Incision and Drainage
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Treatment frequency



Abscess Incision and Drainage
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Anesthesia
Arthrocentesis
Biopsy
  • View other providers who treat Biopsy
Bone Grafting
Cleft Palate
Cosmetic Procedure
Dental Disorders
Dental Examination
Dental Implant
Dental Tissue Neoplasm
Dental X-Ray
Dento Alveolar Surgery
Dentofacial Anomalies
Excision of Facial Bone
Extraction of Wisdom Tooth
Facial Fracture
Facial Reconstruction
Facial Trauma
Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment
General Anesthesia
Grinding of Teeth
Gum Graft Surgery
Impacted Teeth
IV Sedation
Jaw Cyst
  • View other providers who treat Jaw Cyst
Jaw Irregularities
Jaw Reconstruction Surgery
Jaw Tumor
Lesion Removal
Mandibular Hypoplasia
Maxillary Hypoplasia
Maxillofacial Surgery
Oral Cancer Screening
Oral Surgical Procedures
Orthognathic Surgery
Simple Tooth Extractions
Sleep Apnea
Small Chin
Teeth Extraction
Teething
  • View other providers who treat Teething
Tempormandibular Joint Pain
Temporomandibular Joint (TMJ) Treatment
Tooth Abscess
Tooth Loss
    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America
    • DenteMax
    • First Dental Health
    • Guardian
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MetLife
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Total Dental Administrators PPO
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 738 ratings
    Patient Ratings (738)
    5 Star
    (634)
    4 Star
    (53)
    3 Star
    (13)
    2 Star
    (12)
    1 Star
    (26)
    Oct 06, 2022
    Dr. Shah explained everything well and answered all my questions. All staff was equally great!
Jeanne Bowles — Oct 06, 2022
    Jeanne Bowles — Oct 06, 2022
    About Dr. Nish Shah, MD

    Specialties
    • Dentistry
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Gujarati and Hindi
    NPI Number
    • 1114940335
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Carle Found Hosp
    Internship
    • UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT URBANA-CHAMPAIGN
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF IL COLL OF MED
    Board Certifications
    • Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery
