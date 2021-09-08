Overview

Dr. Nischita Merla, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Upland, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Guntur Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center and San Antonio Regional Hospital.



Dr. Merla works at Nischita Merla MD MPH in Upland, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia, Hemorrhoids and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.