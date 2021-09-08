Dr. Nischita Merla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Merla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nischita Merla, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nischita Merla, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Upland, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Guntur Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center and San Antonio Regional Hospital.
Locations
Nischita Merla MD MPH1330 San Bernardino Rd Ste L, Upland, CA 91786 Directions (909) 946-4566Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center
- San Antonio Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Elderplan
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Inland Empire Health Plan
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
She is one incredible Dr. She saved my life because she found my cancer! ????????????
About Dr. Nischita Merla, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Punjabi, Spanish, Telugu and Urdu
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Medical Branch
- Guntur Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Merla has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Merla accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Merla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Merla has seen patients for Hernia, Hemorrhoids and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Merla on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Merla speaks Hindi, Punjabi, Spanish, Telugu and Urdu.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Merla. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Merla.
