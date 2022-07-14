Dr. Nischal Kumar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kumar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nischal Kumar, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Nischal Kumar, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Mission Viejo, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Orange Coast Medical Center, Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach and Saddleback Medical Center.
MemorialCare Medical Group - Mission Viejo23512 Madero, Mission Viejo, CA 92691 Directions (877) 696-3622Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Orange Coast Medical Center
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach
- Saddleback Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Kumar is knowledgeable and really cares about his patients. Both my husband and I have been impressed by him and the care he’s given us. He’s helped us recover and resume our daily lives as we both manage life long illnesses. Couldn’t ask for a better doctor. Plus, no ego/attitude to deal with, just a very nice man giving the best care he can. We feel blessed to have found him and be under his care.
- Family Medicine
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1962712729
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Family Practice
