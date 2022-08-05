Dr. Nirupama Vemuri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vemuri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nirupama Vemuri, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nirupama Vemuri, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Porterville, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Andhra Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Kaweah Health Medical Center, Sierra View Medical Center and Tulare Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Porterville Office557 W Morton Ave Unit A, Porterville, CA 93257 Directions (559) 784-4925
Hospital Affiliations
- Kaweah Health Medical Center
- Sierra View Medical Center
- Tulare Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Vermuri is very attentive and listens to her patients needs. She goes above and beyond for her patients and truly deserved recognition. My whole family and myself see her and we are blessed to be under her care. Thank you Dr Vermuri for all your hard work, dedication and sacrifice! May God Bless you and your family always !
About Dr. Nirupama Vemuri, MD
- Nephrology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish and Telugu
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami Hospital and Clinics
- Cleveland Clinic
- Andhra Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences
- Ravi Model College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vemuri has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vemuri accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vemuri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vemuri works at
Dr. Vemuri has seen patients for Hypertension, Vitamin D Deficiency and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vemuri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Vemuri speaks Spanish and Telugu.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Vemuri. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vemuri.
