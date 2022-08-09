Dr. Kopparti has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nirupama Kopparti, MD
Overview
Dr. Nirupama Kopparti, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Manassas, VA.
Locations
Millennium Medical Corp6356 Hoadly Rd, Manassas, VA 20112 Directions (703) 590-5999
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very knowledgeable, friendly doctor who is on time and complacent with my childrens’ physicals and other needs. Would recommend to other patients as well.
About Dr. Nirupama Kopparti, MD
- Family Medicine
- English, Telugu
- 1548428873
Education & Certifications
- Family Practice
Dr. Kopparti accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Kopparti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Kopparti speaks Telugu.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Kopparti. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kopparti.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kopparti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kopparti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.