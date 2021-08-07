Dr. Nirmala Tumarada, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tumarada is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nirmala Tumarada, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Nirmala Tumarada, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Lake Charles, LA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / GUNTUR MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Christus Ochsner Saint Patrick Hospital.
R. Mark Williams MD Apmc501 DOCTOR MICHAEL DEBAKEY DR, Lake Charles, LA 70601 Directions (337) 433-8400Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 12:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Lsu Medical Center Clinics1542 Tulane Ave Rm 763, New Orleans, LA 70112 Directions (504) 568-4080
- Christus Ochsner Saint Patrick Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Gilsbar 360
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Peoples Health
- PPO Plus
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vantage Health Plan
- Verity Healthnet
It took a long time to get an appointment, but once I arrived Dr. Tumarado was great! She was very through with her examination, carefully explained her diagnoses and prescribed medication to address the problem. The very next day my symptoms were gone! I would recommend this doctor to anyone needing a neurologist.
- Neurology
- English
- 1184060923
- UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / GUNTUR MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Neurology
Dr. Tumarada has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tumarada accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tumarada has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tumarada has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tumarada on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Tumarada. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tumarada.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tumarada, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tumarada appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.