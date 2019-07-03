Dr. Nirmala Shevde, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shevde is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nirmala Shevde, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nirmala Shevde, MD is a Hematology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE / PROFESSIONAL SCHOOLS and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Shevde works at
Locations
Great Neck Medical Associates Llp2800 Marcus Ave Ste 200, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 354-5700
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Nirmala Shevde for over 3 years. I find her to be a very caring, concerned, and compassionate doctor. She takes the time, to examine and explain your results. She fully answers any questions you may have. I highly recommend Dr. Nirmala Shevde if you need an Oncologist.
About Dr. Nirmala Shevde, MD
- Hematology
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1740365832
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE / PROFESSIONAL SCHOOLS
- Hematology and Internal Medicine
