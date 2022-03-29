Overview

Dr. Nirmala Shanmugam, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Greenacres, FL. They graduated from Stanley Medical College University Of Madras and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East, HCA Florida Jfk Hospital and HCA Florida JFK North Hospital.



Dr. Shanmugam works at Gastro Health in Greenacres, FL with other offices in Boynton Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia, Hemorrhoids and Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.