See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Jamaica, NY
Dr. Nirmala Senthilkumar Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Nirmala Senthilkumar

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Nirmala Senthilkumar is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Jamaica, NY. They graduated from Coimbatore Med Coll Hosp and is affiliated with Jamaica Hospital Medical Center.

Dr. Senthilkumar works at ColumbiaDoctors 8900 Van Wyck Expressway in Jamaica, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Linda Silva-Karcz, MD
Dr. Linda Silva-Karcz, MD
10 (130)
View Profile
Dr. Julia Jaffe, MD
Dr. Julia Jaffe, MD
8 (36)
View Profile
Dr. Ena Marsan, DO
Dr. Ena Marsan, DO
8 (15)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Jamaica Hospital Medical Center
    8900 Van Wyck Expy, Jamaica, NY 11418 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 206-6000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jamaica Hospital Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Advance Directive End of Life Planning Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain During Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Nipple Fissure Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Senthilkumar?

    Jan 06, 2018
    My visit with Dr. Senthilkumar and her staff was one of the best experiences I’ve had at a doctor’s office PERIOD! They quickly addressed me when I walked in, and the wait time was short. The staff was also helpful and understanding. She is approachable, thorough, knowledgeable with an AMAZING bedside manner that did not make me feel pressured at all. Would recommend to anyone looking for an OB/GYN.
    Natalie in Queens, NY — Jan 06, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Nirmala Senthilkumar
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Nirmala Senthilkumar?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Senthilkumar to family and friends

    Dr. Senthilkumar's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Senthilkumar

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Nirmala Senthilkumar.

    About Dr. Nirmala Senthilkumar

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1427365998
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Jamaica Hospital Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Coimbatore Med Coll Hosp
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nirmala Senthilkumar is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Senthilkumar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Senthilkumar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Senthilkumar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Senthilkumar works at ColumbiaDoctors 8900 Van Wyck Expressway in Jamaica, NY. View the full address on Dr. Senthilkumar’s profile.

    Dr. Senthilkumar has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Senthilkumar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Senthilkumar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Senthilkumar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Senthilkumar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Senthilkumar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Nirmala Senthilkumar?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.